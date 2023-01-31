Teen arrested following police pursuit near Gretna that reached 150 mph

A Colorado teenager was arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol troopers that reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.

At 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near the Nebraska Crossing exit in Gretna, the state patrol reported.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed.

The trooper then began to pursue the Subaru, which continued westbound on I-80, with speeds reaching 150 miles per hour. After 10 miles, the Subaru’s engine failed, and the vehicle came a stop.

The entire pursuit lasted less than five minutes, the state patrol said.

The driver, an 18-year-old male from Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest. He was taken to the Sarpy County Jail.

