Teen charged in connection with November homicide shot woman eight times, authorities say

An 18-year-old Omahan fired at least 11 shots at a 20-year-old woman on Nov. 6, killing her, authorities said.

Keanu Louis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces a first-degree murder charge and two firearms charges and is being charged as an adult.

Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Foster, has also been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

A prosecutor said Thursday that according to surveillance video Louis got out of a vehicle and approached DaeTiauna Kellogg, who was on foot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was struck eight times about 2:30 a.m., officials said.

Louis then fled the shooting, changed his clothes and got rid of the firearm, the prosecutor said.

A warrant was issued for Louis' arrest on Nov. 23, and he was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 by the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service's Pacific Northwest Violence Offender Task Force.