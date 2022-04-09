 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen cited after 2-year-old brother eats THC gummy

  • Updated
  • 0

Police cited an Omaha teen after his 2-year-old brother ate a THC gummy that had been left out in the open.

According to an incident report from the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Children's Hospital & Medical Center around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a child who ate a gummy containing THC — the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana.

When officers met with the child's mother, she explained that her oldest son, born in 2007, said he had left the gummy on a desk in the kitchen that morning. When he realized it was missing, he thought that his little brother may have taken it. 

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and tested positive for THC. He did not suffer any injuries. 

The older brother was ticketed and released to his mother.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Council Bluffs man facing vehicular homicide charge following motorcycle crash
Crime-and-courts

Council Bluffs man facing vehicular homicide charge following motorcycle crash

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A Council Bluffs man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI following a fatal February crash.

Omaha man accused of speeding, driving drunk in deadly crash posts bail
Crime News

Omaha man accused of speeding, driving drunk in deadly crash posts bail

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail.

Omaha man was drunk and driving over 100 mph before fatal crash, police say
Crime News

Omaha man was drunk and driving over 100 mph before fatal crash, police say

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A man was driving a pickup over 100 mph and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing the two women inside, Omaha police say.

Omaha man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for sex trafficking minor
Crime News

Omaha man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for sex trafficking minor

  • Bennet Goldstein
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor.

Omaha man fired through a hotel door, killing the wrong man. Now a family mourns their brother
Crime News
top story

Omaha man fired through a hotel door, killing the wrong man. Now a family mourns their brother

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Paranoid and strung out on meth, Lawrence O. Bolden thought he was firing at three men he had recently gotten into an argument with. But he actually shot a friend, Andrew Brown.

Omaha man booked into jail in connection with fiery crash that killed 2 women
Crime News
alert

Omaha man booked into jail in connection with fiery crash that killed 2 women

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A 22-year-old Omaha man has been booked into jail in connection with a fiery crash in west Omaha last week that killed two women.

Late Iowa man linked to 1980s killings in Indiana, Kentucky
Crime-and-courts

Late Iowa man linked to 1980s killings in Indiana, Kentucky

  • RICK CALLAHAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Indiana State Police identified a now-deceased man as the suspect who raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s as they were working night shifts as motel clerks.

Omaha man sentenced for robbery in connection with 2019 homicide
Crime News

Omaha man sentenced for robbery in connection with 2019 homicide

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a 2019 homicide.

Judge orders evaluation for Bellevue Sonic shooter; attorney cites solitary confinement
Crime News

Judge orders evaluation for Bellevue Sonic shooter; attorney cites solitary confinement

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Psychologists will go to the Tecumseh State Prison to evaluate Roberto Silva Jr., who was convicted of killing two people and injuring two others in a November 2020 shooting at a Bellevue Sonic.

Omaha police grapple with hiring — and keeping — officers
Crime News
top story

Omaha police grapple with hiring — and keeping — officers

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha police recruit class starts Monday, but if the pattern of officer departures continues, the class may not cover losses that occur by the time the newbies graduate.

Court upholds conviction of former public defender who accepted cocaine as payment
Crime-and-courts

Court upholds conviction of former public defender who accepted cocaine as payment

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a three-year jail sentence for a former Nebraska public defender who accepted cocaine as payment for legal services.

State must return Lincoln man's confiscated shotgun, Supreme Court says
Crime-and-courts

State must return Lincoln man's confiscated shotgun, Supreme Court says

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man will have a confiscated shotgun returned to him nearly two years after he completed probation for a non-violent and non-gun related offense.

Attempted car sale in North Omaha turns into armed carjacking
Crime News

Attempted car sale in North Omaha turns into armed carjacking

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

When a man arrived to sell his vehicle, the supposed purchaser pulled out a gun, forced the seller to sign the vehicle title over to him and left in the stolen car, according to Omaha police. 

Omaha gang member sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted home invasion
Crime News

Omaha gang member sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted home invasion

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

A prolific Omaha gang member will spend more than two decades in prison for plotting a failed home invasion while on parole for a previous murder conviction.

Nebraska state troopers find lots of illegal drugs during 3 traffic stops
Crime News

Nebraska state troopers find lots of illegal drugs during 3 traffic stops

  • Bob Glissmann
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have confiscated a variety of illegal drugs and arrested three people after making traffic stops in east-central and central Nebraska.

Driver who caused crash that killed La Vista father and son sentenced to house arrest
Crime-and-courts

Driver who caused crash that killed La Vista father and son sentenced to house arrest

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge has sentenced a Miami trucker to 90 days of house arrest and two years of probation for the Sept. 4 crash that killed a La Vista father and son on Interstate 80.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert