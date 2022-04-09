Teen cited after 2-year-old brother eats THC gummy

Police cited an Omaha teen after his 2-year-old brother ate a THC gummy that had been left out in the open.
According to an incident report from the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Children's Hospital & Medical Center around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a child who ate a gummy containing THC — the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana.
When officers met with the child's mother, she explained that her oldest son, born in 2007, said he had left the gummy on a desk in the kitchen that morning. When he realized it was missing, he thought that his little brother may have taken it.
The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and tested positive for THC. He did not suffer any injuries.
The older brother was ticketed and released to his mother.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Council Bluffs man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI following a fatal February crash.
The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail.
A man was driving a pickup over 100 mph and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing the two women inside, Omaha police say.
An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor.
Paranoid and strung out on meth, Lawrence O. Bolden thought he was firing at three men he had recently gotten into an argument with. But he actually shot a friend, Andrew Brown.
A 22-year-old Omaha man has been booked into jail in connection with a fiery crash in west Omaha last week that killed two women.
Indiana State Police identified a now-deceased man as the suspect who raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s as they were working night shifts as motel clerks.
A 19-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a 2019 homicide.
Psychologists will go to the Tecumseh State Prison to evaluate Roberto Silva Jr., who was convicted of killing two people and injuring two others in a November 2020 shooting at a Bellevue Sonic.
An Omaha police recruit class starts Monday, but if the pattern of officer departures continues, the class may not cover losses that occur by the time the newbies graduate.
The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a three-year jail sentence for a former Nebraska public defender who accepted cocaine as payment for legal services.
A Lincoln man will have a confiscated shotgun returned to him nearly two years after he completed probation for a non-violent and non-gun related offense.
When a man arrived to sell his vehicle, the supposed purchaser pulled out a gun, forced the seller to sign the vehicle title over to him and left in the stolen car, according to Omaha police.
A prolific Omaha gang member will spend more than two decades in prison for plotting a failed home invasion while on parole for a previous murder conviction.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers have confiscated a variety of illegal drugs and arrested three people after making traffic stops in east-central and central Nebraska.
A judge has sentenced a Miami trucker to 90 days of house arrest and two years of probation for the Sept. 4 crash that killed a La Vista father and son on Interstate 80.