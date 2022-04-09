Teen cited after 2-year-old brother eats THC gummy

Police cited an Omaha teen after his 2-year-old brother ate a THC gummy that had been left out in the open.

According to an incident report from the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Children's Hospital & Medical Center around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a child who ate a gummy containing THC — the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana.

When officers met with the child's mother, she explained that her oldest son, born in 2007, said he had left the gummy on a desk in the kitchen that morning. When he realized it was missing, he thought that his little brother may have taken it.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and tested positive for THC. He did not suffer any injuries.

The older brother was ticketed and released to his mother.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.