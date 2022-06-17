Teen driver led Omaha gunman to two scenes where he killed one man, nearly killed another

A judge told a teen this week that she knew why the teen was minimizing his involvement in one murder and one near-murder in Omaha on the same night in 2019.

It's easier to live with the notion that you were just along for the ride during a vicious crime spree, Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf told defendant Marshaun Box.

In reality, Retelsdorf said, "overwhelming evidence" indicated that Box helped plan the Oct. 2, 2019, robberies that led to the death of Bahy Altairi, 21, and the serious injury to Jared Sedlacek, who was sitting inside a home when he was shot. Last month, Retelsdorf sentenced gunman Jacobi Terry — Box's one-time middle-school friend — to 70 to 140 years in prison for killing Altairi and injuring Sedlacek.

Box, who served as the driver, didn't resist the state's case and pleaded to a reduced charge of attempted robbery. Retelsdorf sentenced him this week to 14 to 20 years in prison. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, Box will be eligible for parole after 7 years; absent parole, he'll serve 10 years.

Retelsdorf noted that Box could have been charged under Nebraska's felony murder rule, which holds accomplices accountable when someone dies during the commission of a felony, such as robbery.

"You could have faced (up to) life in prison," Reltesdorf said. "This was clearly planned."

In the weeks leading up to the crime, Terry, who had had a hard time making friends in high school, hooked up via social media with two former junior-high friends, Box and Tretavious Knox.

In time, the three talked about getting their hands on guns. In a text, Terry talked about wanting to do a “lizzie for a glizzie”: lizzie is slang for a lick, which is slang for robbery; glizzie for a Glock handgun. That Oct. 2, Terry went into the Tobacco & Vapes store near 32nd and L Streets and chatted up Altairi, a friendly and outgoing 21-year-old whose dad owns that store and five others in the Omaha area. Terry even greeted Altairi, reaching across the counter to shake his hand. Little did Altairi know: Terry and Knox were casing the store, while Box sat in the driver's seat of the getaway car.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.