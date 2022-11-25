Teen fatally shoots other teen in southwest Nebraska

A teen fatally shot another in Imperial, Nebraska, overnight Thursday, authorities said.

Tristan Ferguson, 19, is accused of killing 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick at a home near Broadway and 12th Streets, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Imperial is about 48 miles south of Ogallala in the southwest corner of the state.

Ferguson has been booked into the Chase County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and other charges, the patrol said.

Imperial police went to the home for a report of a shooting and found Krausnick, who had one gunshot wound. He died soon after being taken to a hospital in Imperial.

Police arrested Ferguson at the scene. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the homicide, on request from the Imperial Police Department. Authorities didn't specify what time the shooting occurred.

The patrol said the investigation is ongoing.