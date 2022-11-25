 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Teen fatally shoots other teen in southwest Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

A teen fatally shot another in Imperial, Nebraska, overnight Thursday, authorities said. 

Tristan Ferguson, 19, is accused of killing 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick at a home near Broadway and 12th Streets, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Imperial is about 48 miles south of Ogallala in the southwest corner of the state.

Ferguson has been booked into the Chase County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and other charges, the patrol said. 

Imperial police went to the home for a report of a shooting and found Krausnick, who had one gunshot wound. He died soon after being taken to a hospital in Imperial. 

Police arrested Ferguson at the scene. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the homicide, on request from the Imperial Police Department. Authorities didn't specify what time the shooting occurred. 

People are also reading…

The patrol said the investigation is ongoing. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Goma after Congo ceasefire deal announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert