Teen fatally stabbed 61-year-old woman 12 times, sexually assaulted her, prosecutors say

Henderson also said the knife used in the slaying was recovered at Harshbarger's home.

"It's still an ongoing investigation and the police are still working with interviews and collecting evidence and DNA," Beadle said. "So, I don't think that the charges are necessarily set in stone yet."

Authorities have provided few additional details on how the two came into contact other than saying they met through a mutual friend.

Daniel Beaman Jr., the teen's father, said they recently returned to Omaha from Pleasanton, Texas, because of a family death and to stay for the winter. A cousin who declined to give her name said Harshbarger is a longtime neighbor and babysat the cousin "her entire life."

Beaman was distraught and cried during and after Wednesday's court hearing.

"He couldn't do something like that, he's not capable," Beaman said. "Everyone that's met him says he's an amazing kid, how well-behaved he is, manners and stuff."

The cousin said Dejaynes-Beaman met Harshbarger about a week before the slaying, because he was staying with the cousin's mom, who is friends with Harshbarger.