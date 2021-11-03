Teen fatally stabbed 61-year-old woman 12 times, sexually assaulted her, prosecutors say

An 18-year-old boy violently stabbed a 61-year-old woman 12 times and sexually assaulted her, killing her, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the Oct. 31 slaying of Jolene Harshbarger. He was held without bail after first appearing in court Wednesday.
Harshbarger's body was found by her live-in adult son in a bedroom at her home near 20th and Y Streets with stab wounds to her hands, arms, upper back and back of her neck, authorities said. The son was interviewed and cleared of wrongdoing, said Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle.
The stab wounds were deep and some went all the way through Harshbarger's hand, injuries which show she was defending herself, prosecutors contend.
Omaha police interviewed Dejaynes-Beaman, who admitted to being at Harshbarger's home, having a "physical altercation" with her and stabbing her with a knife, according to an affidavit. He only had injuries to his hands, a prosecutor said.
"I don't have a reason why, I don't think I could ever come up with a reason somebody would do this," Beadle said.
Beadle said police are still awaiting toxicology results from the autopsy and DNA test results, which could modify or add charges — especially regarding an alleged sexual assault. An autopsy showed Harshbarger had "additional injuries indicating violent sexual penetration," prosecutor Rachael Henderson said in court.
Henderson also said the knife used in the slaying was recovered at Harshbarger's home.
"It's still an ongoing investigation and the police are still working with interviews and collecting evidence and DNA," Beadle said. "So, I don't think that the charges are necessarily set in stone yet."
Authorities have provided few additional details on how the two came into contact other than saying they met through a mutual friend.
Daniel Beaman Jr., the teen's father, said they recently returned to Omaha from Pleasanton, Texas, because of a family death and to stay for the winter. A cousin who declined to give her name said Harshbarger is a longtime neighbor and babysat the cousin "her entire life."
Beaman was distraught and cried during and after Wednesday's court hearing.
"He couldn't do something like that, he's not capable," Beaman said. "Everyone that's met him says he's an amazing kid, how well-behaved he is, manners and stuff."
The cousin said Dejaynes-Beaman met Harshbarger about a week before the slaying, because he was staying with the cousin's mom, who is friends with Harshbarger.
The family believes Dejaynes-Beaman was given methamphetamine and alcohol. Beadle said police don't routinely check drug or alcohol levels of suspects and a toxicology report from Harshbarger's autopsy could take weeks. A police report notes that there were indications Harshbarger was using alcohol.
The case had echoes of a similar horrific rape and killing of 93-year-old Louise Sollowin in 2013 by 19-year-old Sergio Martinez-Perez. The teen was mad that women at a party declined his advances and broke into Sollowin's South Omaha home, sexually assaulted her and beat her so badly that blood was covered in the room and her face and body had multiple broken bones.
Martinez-Perez is currently serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Prison.
Dejaynes-Beaman also faces life in prison, if convicted.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A jury deliberated more than 2 hours Friday before finding David Mitchell not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 14 and 15.
Gov. Pete Ricketts weighed in Friday on a religious discrimination lawsuit filed by a Christian student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, calling for "UNL to treat students fairly."
The criminal cases against a Lincoln pair accused of conspiring to sell fentanyl-laced cocaine stolen from the Nebraska State Patrol's evidence locker have moved to federal court.
Omaha police are looking for a second 18-year-old who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen earlier this month.
An ACLU of Nebraska report found that nearly two-thirds of the police departments in the state's 10 counties with the most multilingual residents do not have guidance for officers when interacting with non-English speakers.
Jason Porter was booked into jail on Aug. 25 on suspicion of seven counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse.
McKayla Glover, 24, was fatally wounded early on Oct. 22 at her home in Council Bluffs, according to police. She had a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The lawsuit alleges UNL's student activity fee system violated the students' rights under the First and 14th Amendments.
The new 150,000-square-foot jail is aimed at easing overcrowding and will have more space for programming and services to help people experiencing mental health challenges.
Prosecutors, who alleged Nyir Kuek shot and killed two men in 2019, managed to convince 11 jurors of Kuek's guilt. But the 12th juror couldn't be swayed.
A 19-year-old Omahan charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old was ordered held without bail Wednesday by a Douglas County judge.
A Bayard rancher has been indicted on four counts of bank fraud after he allegedly attempted to secure more than $11.2 million in loans. Great Western Bank reported a loss of $7.6 million.
A 19-year-old Fairbury man has been found guilty in Jefferson County of causing the death of a 2-year-old boy.
Omaha police arrested Justyn Wagner in the slaying of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people after finding more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Authorities allege that a former Waterloo firefighter drugged a woman's drink with a substance that led her to be incapacitated and then sexually assaulted her.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said it appears that the fire was intentionally set in a cell by an inmate using a TV cord.
Omaha police say a teenager shot at officers who were trying to arrest him and others accused of stealing a vehicle's catalytic converter Friday morning. An officer shot back three times, police said.
The former finance director of the Nebraska State Fair was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and 15 years' probation for stealing more than $150,000 from the fair.
The victims in the grain elevator shooting in Superior, Nebraska, were identified as Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska.
A 24-year-old woman who was shot in Council Bluffs early Friday died after being rushed to an Omaha hospital. Police are seeking a "person of interest" in the case.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH