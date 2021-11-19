Teen pleads guilty to killing Omaha tobacco store clerk, shooting another man

Parked in the street, Terry tried to get the young man to come to his car. Sensing that he was being set up, the young man instead walked back toward his garage. Terry opened fire. A bullet traveled through the garage and hit Sedlacek just inside the house.

Sedlacek, who had no knowledge of what was going on outside, initially suffered partial paralysis in a leg.

Jensen said both cases were chilling.

"There was no struggle in either case, nothing to suggest something like this should ever happen," Jensen said.

The prosecutor said he has met with Altairi's father a few times in the two years since his son was killed. In a recent meeting, Jensen explained the reason prosecutors agreed to reduce Terry's charge from first-degree murder to second. Under state law, a juvenile's sentence for first-degree murder is 40 years to life. Second-degree murder is 20 years to life. The plea bargain gives the judge a similar range of sentence and removes any prospect of appeals, Jensen said. Terry will be sentenced in March.

The prosecutor also spent those meetings listening to a father's anguish over losing an outgoing, hardworking young man.