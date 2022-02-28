 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting at 25th and Polk Streets

  Updated
An 18-year-old man went to a hospital Sunday afternoon with a life-threatening injury after a shooting at 25th and Polk Streets. 

Omaha police officers responded to the area just before 5 p.m. They found Gabriel Granillo, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Granillo's injuries are considered life-threatening. The shooting is under investigation.

Polk is a block north of Harrison Street. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

