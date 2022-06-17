Teen taken into custody after pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph near Grand Island

A 17-year-old was taken into custody by law enforcement officials after a pursuit that reached speeds of more than than 100 miles per hour near Grand Island Thursday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near mile marker 318.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver would not stop, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle left the interstate at mile marker 314 and reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while approaching Grand Island. The trooper stopped the pursuit out of concern for public safety when the vehicle entered town.

Officers with the Grand Island Police Department later found the vehicle near Louise and Adams Streets and saw the suspect flee on foot.

Law enforcement officials, with the use of a K9, found the suspect and took him into custody. State Patrol dispatchers confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lincoln.

The teen was taken to the Grand Island Regional Center for medical clearance before being taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln.

