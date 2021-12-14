Teen to stand trial in fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Omaha woman

When the cousin was interviewed by police, she said she heard a loud commotion early Sunday morning and went to the kitchen to find Dejaynes-Beaman covered in blood. She asked what happened and he started to tell her, but she cut him off and said she didn't want to hear it and that he shouldn't have gone to Harshbarger's home.

The Omaha police gang units and SWAT team arrived at the cousin's home to execute a search warrant on the night of Oct. 31 after Dejaynes-Beaman returned in his white truck. Morris said it took an hour and 45 minutes of loud announcements, numerous flash bangs and broken windows until Dejaynes-Beaman and his father surrendered.

A gray T-shirt that the cousin brought to police and a red sweatshirt found by authorities in a backpack in the basement were sent to a lab for DNA testing. The chances that the blood on the clothing belonged to anyone other than Harshbarger were one in septillion and one in sextillion — a 1 followed by 24 or 21 zeroes.

In his interview with police, Dejaynes-Beaman initially denied knowing Harshbarger, seeing her at the garage sale or going to her home. When officers confronted him, saying they knew that information was false, the teen agreed to tell them what happened.