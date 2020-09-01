Teen undergoes surgery after being tased by Omaha police during foot pursuit

A teenager tased by Omaha police during a foot pursuit Sunday underwent surgery to remove a taser probe that was stuck to his skull.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital in serious condition about 10 p.m. Sunday after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit and ended with an officer tasing him.

Omaha police said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and officers didn’t know his age when he was tased.

An officer deployed a Taser while running behind the suspect, said Lt. Sherie Thomas.

But the boy's mother, Christina Cano, said her son told her he was on the ground with his hands visible when an officer kicked him in the foot and deployed the taser.

The incident filmed by an officer’s body camera didn’t show the teen being kicked and tased while on the ground, Thomas said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“The juvenile suspect was not showing any signs of injury or medical distress after the taser deployment,” Thomas said. “One of the taser probes needed to be removed by medical personnel, and the juvenile suspect was transported to a local hospital.”