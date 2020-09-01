Teen undergoes surgery after being tased by Omaha police during foot pursuit

A teenager tased by Omaha police during a foot pursuit Sunday underwent surgery to remove a taser probe that was stuck to his skull.
The 14-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital in serious condition about 10 p.m. Sunday after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit and ended with an officer tasing him.
Omaha police said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and officers didn’t know his age when he was tased.
An officer deployed a Taser while running behind the suspect, said Lt. Sherie Thomas.
But the boy's mother, Christina Cano, said her son told her he was on the ground with his hands visible when an officer kicked him in the foot and deployed the taser.
The incident filmed by an officer’s body camera didn’t show the teen being kicked and tased while on the ground, Thomas said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
“The juvenile suspect was not showing any signs of injury or medical distress after the taser deployment,” Thomas said. “One of the taser probes needed to be removed by medical personnel, and the juvenile suspect was transported to a local hospital.”
Cano said Tuesday her son was still at the Nebraska Medical Center after undergoing surgery to remove the taser probes from his skull.
Cano, who lives in Texas, said her son had stolen the vehicle to run away from his foster home. The boy came to Omaha from Texas to live with his father and to get away from kids “who were a bad influence,” Cano said.
“I just wanted him to have a fresh start and fresh surroundings, and it turned into this,” she said. “When he lived in Texas, his record was clean.”
Cano said she doesn’t plan to leave Omaha until her son can go home with her.
“He was almost one of the dead children on the news,” she said. “I spent the entire night in the parking lot sleeping in the car wondering if he was going to be OK.”
Per Omaha Police Department policy, all use of force incidents are reviewed by the officers’ chain of command and the safety review committee.
