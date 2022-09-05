 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenage girl critically wounded in South Omaha shooting

South Omaha shooting Labor Day

Officers block off the area near South 29th and S Streets in South Omaha Monday after a teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting. 

A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries in a South Omaha shooting Monday afternoon. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of South 29th and S Streets at 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department. They found a teenage girl who had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the arm. 

The girl, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. 

Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with in-transit plates that is believed to be connected to the shooting. 

Stay with Omaha.com for updates on this story.

