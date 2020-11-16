The world's quickest jury gathering? This Omaha case is in the conversation

The attorneys agreed.

Bataillon isn’t alone in having a tongue-trip derail a trial. Ten years ago, his colleague, Douglas County District Judge Gary Randall, announced to prospective jurors that they would be deciding the matter of a second-offense weapons violation. Attorneys alerted Randall to his slip-up — and he declared a mistrial.

The problem in both cases: Juries are supposed to base their decision only on the evidence in the current case, not on the reputation or record of the accused.

In Bataillon’s case, the allegations actually were more than just the defendant’s second set of domestic violence charges. A record search shows that the North Platte man has been charged with domestic assault at least three times. If convicted of the current charge, those previous convictions would elevate this case to a felony.

Bataillon reset the 33-year-old man’s trial for the last week of November.

The slip-up will cost the county. Each juror receives $35 a day in juror pay, plus mileage, so court officials estimate that they will pay out at least $1,500 for the five-minute jury gathering.

After his slip-up, Bataillon met briefly with the attorneys on the case, then turned to the three dozen prospective jurors.