Theft of pickup truck from Omaha homeless shelter causes hardship for staff
The theft of a rusted out pickup truck from an Omaha homeless shelter is causing hardship for the staff, its director said Tuesday.

The truck, a silver 2006 Ford F-350 valued at $500, was last seen Friday night. Candace Gregory, director of the Open Door Mission at 2205 E. Locust St., said the truck probably isn’t very valuable, except to the shelter’s staff.

“It’s a workhorse and we’d really like it back,” Gregory said. “We use it to haul diesel fuel for the refrigerated truck that holds our fresh fruits and vegetables and gas for our lawn crew.”

The vehicle’s tax exempt license plate is 1596 and Open Door Mission is written in gold letters below both windows, Gregory said. There is a white fuel tank and transfer pump in the bed of the pickup.

Surveillance cameras covering the shelter’s parking lot didn’t film the theft. The view of the truck was blocked by a tree.

“We’d really just like it back,” Gregory said. “If whoever took it has a conscience, please bring it back.”

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

