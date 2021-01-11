'There's that felony you were waiting on'; state high court throws out Omaha police search

In Briggs’ case, his attorneys, Stensrud and Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, argued that the inventory search was nothing more than a fishing expedition. Stensrud pointed out that officers failed to follow Omaha police policy that requires them to log each item.

Stensrud said attorneys in the Public Defender's Office hope this decision curtails what she called Omaha police's increasing use of inventory searches. Stensrud said she plans to ask a judge to dismiss a search of another client based on Friday's ruling.

"It’s our belief that the problem has become systemic within Omaha police, to use an inventory search to look for guns and drugs and evidence of crime," Stensrud said.

Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas, a police spokeswoman, said Monday that no one in Omaha police command staff has received reports that officers are increasingly conducting inventory searches. She said police adjust their training in consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office and welcome feedback from the Public Defender's Office.