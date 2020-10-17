Third man arrested in connection to Bellevue homicide

A third man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old Bellevue man earlier this week, Bellevue police reported Saturday.

Rashaun J. Faison, a 21-year-old from Council Bluffs, turned himself in to the Sarpy County Jail for a warrant regarding the death of Kalani Zalopany. Faison has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and robbery.

Those with additional information on this case are encouraged to reach out to the Bellevue Police Department at 402- 293-3100 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

