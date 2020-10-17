 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third man arrested in connection to Bellevue homicide
0 comments

Third man arrested in connection to Bellevue homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

A third man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old Bellevue man earlier this week, Bellevue police reported Saturday. 

Rashaun J. Faison

Rashaun J. Faison

Rashaun J. Faison, a 21-year-old from Council Bluffs, turned himself in to the Sarpy County Jail for a warrant regarding the death of Kalani Zalopany.  Faison has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and robbery.

Those with additional information on this case are encouraged to reach out to the Bellevue Police Department at 402- 293-3100 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert