Threat of shooting in Elkhorn school leads to arrest of a minor

An anonymous threat of a school shooting led to the arrest of a minor and an increased law enforcement presence Thursday on Elkhorn Public Schools campuses.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, information was received Thursday regarding an anonymous person threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.

The threat was posted on TikTok and the minor who posted it was identified and arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The minor was taken to the Douglas County juvenile detention center.

Anyone who receives information about a school safety threat should call 911 or report the information to Safe2HelpNE.org or through the Safe2Help app, the Sheriff's Office said. Information can be reported anonymously.

Elkhorn Ridge Middle School is near 178th and Marcy Streets.