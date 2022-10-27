Threat of shooting in Elkhorn school leads to increased law enforcement presence

An anonymous threat of a school shooting led to an increased law enforcement presence Thursday on Elkhorn Public Schools campuses.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, information was received Thursday regarding an anonymous person threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.

The Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Public Schools said they were working together to identify the person or people responsible for the threat.

People caught making such threats "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Elkhorn Ridge Middle School is located near 178th and Marcy Streets.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported, a wave of hoax emergency calls about school shootings sent hundreds of police officers into schools in South Carolina. The calls affected more than a dozen districts from Charleston to Greenville.