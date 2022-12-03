Threatening notes claiming ties to abortion-rights group found at Omaha student center, church

Threatening letters claiming ties to an abortion-rights supporting group were found at a Catholic student center and a church in Omaha on Saturday, according to law enforcement and church officials.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s public safety office is working with local law enforcement to investigate a note threatening violence found Saturday morning at the John Paul II Newman Center, according to a press release.

The Catholic-affiliated center near UNO’s Scott Campus offers events and housing for Omaha college students, according to its website. The center is operating as normal but with increased security, the release said.

A press release from the Archdiocese of Omaha said the author of the note claimed to represent Jane’s Revenge, a purported abortion-rights group.

The group, according to reporting by The Atlantic, has taken credit for vandalism and other property destruction acts across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which determined women do not have a constitutional right to abortion.

Neither the university nor the archdiocese provided additional details about the letter, though the Rev. Dan Andrews, director of the Newman Center, called it unsettling.

“This obviously causes us great concern,” Andrews said in the press release. “Our number one priority is the safety of our students.”

A UNO spokesperson declined to provide any additional information Saturday.

Omaha police were called to Christ Community Church around 5:15 p.m. for a note similar to the one found at the Newman Center, Lt. Neal Bonacci said. The note threatened violence and also mentioned Jane’s Revenge, he said.

The church, on South 108th Avenue just west of Interstate 680, is a roughly 5½ mile drive from the Newman Center.

As of Saturday evening, Omaha police were still investigating the threats and working with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to determine if they are credible, Bonacci said. Omaha police were not aware of any additional threats at that time.

“We take any threat of violence serious and will continue to do our due diligence to ensure a thorough investigation,” Bonacci said.