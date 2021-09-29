Three Omahans indicted in alleged COVID loan scheme

Three Omahans have been indicted by the U.S. Attorney for Nebraska on suspicion of fraudulently applying for more than $2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
According to a federal indictment announced Wednesday, they submitted the applications on behalf of businesses that were not in operation. They obtained about $489,000 in forgivable loans.
The loan program is part of the federal government's effort to fund workers' paychecks so that they wouldn't lose their jobs in the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
All three were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska.
If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Wahoo police officer has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with a girl who was 11 or 12 at the time of the alleged incidents.
Omaha police detectives want to talk to the occupants of a car that was in the parking lot at Westroads Mall earlier this month when two 18-year-olds were shot, one fatally.
Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdose deaths to the patrol’s own evidence locker.
An Omaha landlord who faced 89 misdemeanors in connection with sordid living conditions at his Yale Park Apartments has been found guilty of only four counts.
Deputies released the video — which shows at least two separate aggressors who appear to be repeatedly punching and kicking a girl who is on the ground — in an effort to identify the attackers.
Advocates had raised $10,960 by selling "kNOw More" T-shirts in the wake of an alleged sexual assault at a UNL fraternity house, but organizers were defrauded by someone posing as a member of a nonprofit.
A La Vista woman pleaded guilty to a charge of felony child abuse in connection with the death of her 1-month-old son.
A 28-year-old Bellevue man was critically injured and his leg dismembered in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail is seeking to fire his attorneys and represent himself in the automatic appeal of his death sentence.
The fight seemed to be prompted by the social media platform that has recently inspired teens across the country — and in Lincoln — to perform "devious licks" by vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing school property.
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
Omaha police on Monday arrested a man they say had been following students at schools in South Omaha and performing lewd acts in front of the youths.
The first incident, targeting the Husker Legacy Statue on the east side of Memorial Stadium, caused around $2,000 in damage.
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead early Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home the day before his sentencing, determined that his cause of death was heart disease.
Staff members were eventually able to place the inmate in restraints, and the injured employee went to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand and head.