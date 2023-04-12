Omaha police arrested three people after a chase through the eastern part of the city Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:43 p.m., police responded to a large disturbance call on South 13th Street, between Pierce and William Streets. That incident eventually elevated to shots reportedly being fired, said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman.

Police observed a brown Kia vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it. Pecha said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that eventually ended near 33rd Street and Myrtle Avenue, about three miles from the original incident.

From there, Pecha said, at least three people fled from the vehicle but were quickly taken into custody. Police set up a perimeter and searched the area. Pecha said police were trying to determine if a fourth person was involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No information on the suspects was immediately available. Pecha said police did recover a gun.

At around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a person went to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot injury. At 2:47 p.m., there was a “help an officer” call at the medical center for an incident in which a person had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle and was allegedly armed with a knife.

Pecha said police are investigating the medical center incidents to see whether or not they were connected to the incident on South 13th Street.