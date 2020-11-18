 Skip to main content
Three people charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old Omaha man
Authorities allege a man fatally shot another man in the head at close range Sunday, aided by a mother and daughter.

prentis reddick

Prentis C. Reddick
thea pettiford

Thea Pettiford
shaquia pettiford

Shaquia Pettiford

Loyal C. Brown III, 30, of Omaha, was found fatally shot outside a home near 39th and Grant Streets just after 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

Prentis C. Reddick, 32, Thea Pettiford, 46, and Shaquia Pettiford, 26, were arrested Sunday by Omaha police. 

Joshua Baumann, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said Wednesday in court that Shaquia Pettiford picked up Reddick and drove him to the home of her mother, Thea Pettiford. 

Then, Baumann said, Reddick took Brown outside the home and fired a shot at his head at close range. 

Thea Pettiford then drove Reddick away from the scene, Baumann said. 

Cathy Saathoff, an assistant Douglas County public defender, said Thea Pettiford told police that Brown had broken down her door to enter her home and she was calling Reddick for help.

Baumann said Thea Pettiford was untruthful when she talked to detectives about what occurred.

Reddick was ordered held on $10 million bail on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.  

Shaquia Pettiford and Thea Pettiford were charged with accessory to murder. Shaquia Pettiford was held on $40,000 bail and Thea Pettiford was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley

