Three people dead in two crashes in Omaha

Omaha police are investigating two Sunday evening crashes that left three people dead.

The first crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. near Rose Blumkin Drive and Dodge Street.

An Audi A4, driven by 24-year-old of Michael Packett of Omaha, was eastbound on Dodge Street near 76th Street at a high rate of speed, police said Monday.

The Audi collided with a southbound Nissan Sentra driven by Gina McKenna, 44, of Omaha. The collision forced the Nissan into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street, where the car then caught fire.

McKenna was declared dead at the scene.

Packett was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide/driving under the influence. A passenger in Packett's car was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The second crash took place at about 11 p.m. near 132nd Street and West Center Road.

A Chevy Cobalt driven by Osvaldo Evangelista, 30, of Omaha, was headed west on West Center Road at a high rate of speed, police said.

The car collided with a Volkswagen Golf driven by 26-year-old Deborah Gustafson, also of Omaha. Gustafson was headed south on 132nd Street.

Evangelista and Gustafson both were pronounced dead at the scene.

