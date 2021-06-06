Three wounded in separate weekend shootings in Omaha, Bellevue

Authorities are investigating separate shootings that left three people wounded over the weekend.
On Sunday, a shooting at the Brent Village Apartments in Bellevue left a man critically wounded. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m.
About 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police arrived at a home near 33rd and Sprague Streets, where they found Mark Broadway, 55, with gunshot wounds.
Police found suspect Deron Gatus, 36, in a vehicle near 22nd and Ohio Streets. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Gatus was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and felony flight to avoid arrest.
Broadway was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The second shooting took place around midnight at a home near 98th Avenue Circle and Mockingbird Drive.
Officers found Lonnie Williams, 46, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Malik Williams, the son of Lonnie Williams. Malik Williams was arrested on the scene and was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Investigations are ongoing for both shootings.
