A shooting Thursday afternoon near a northwest Omaha Dunkin' Donuts left one man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the area of 106th and Fort Streets around 2:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. They found 20-year-old Rashaun Benton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Benton was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips that result in an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.