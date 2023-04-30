Henry Cordes has compiled of Leslie Arnold's life.

Aug. 28, 1942: Born in Omaha, son of William and Opal Arnold.

September 1956: Enters Central High School, where he plays saxophone in band.

Sept. 27, 1958: Shoots and kills both parents, tragic ending of volatile feud with mother.

Oct. 11, 1958: Arrested in murder of parents.

June 2, 1959: Pleads guilty to two counts of second-degree murder; sentenced to life in Nebraska Penitentiary.

Aug. 16, 1967: Escapes with fellow inmate; fugitives catch bus in Omaha and flee to Chicago.

Nov. 25, 1967: Under alias John Damon, Arnold marries Jeanne Bouvia, a divorced mother of four.

1969: Family moves to Cincinnati.

1971: Family moves to Miami.

July 27, 1977: Arnold files for divorce in Los Angeles. Granted in February 1978.

1983: Remarries in Los Angeles.

1986: Becomes biological father for first time with birth of daughter. Son born five years later.

1992: Family moves to New Zealand.

1997: Family moves to Australia.

Aug. 6, 2010: Arnold dies.

September 2017: World-Herald publishes series “The Mystery of Leslie Arnold.”

August 2022: Public DNA registry notifies deputy U.S. marshal in Omaha that DNA he submitted from an Arnold relative is close match with John Damon’s son in Australia.

March 2023: U.S. marshals travel to Australia to interview son and collect evidence.

April 2023: U.S. marshals in Nebraska officially close Arnold fugitive case.

Photos: Leslie Arnold's crime