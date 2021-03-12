Timeline: Omaha-area law enforcement officers killed, wounded in the line of duty

August 2008: Officer Paul Latschar was wounded after pulling over a suspect in North Omaha. The suspect, Corey T. Allen, was sentenced to 140 to 180 years in prison.

March 11, 2007: Capt. Mark Martinez was hit in the lower jaw while working off duty as a security guard at Sokol Auditorium. The shooter was not identified.

March 20, 2005: A traffic stop near Miller Park led to an exchange of gunfire that wounded Police Officer Zachary Petrick. Darrielle Gresham was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a defaced firearm.

Sept. 11, 2003: Police Sgt. Jason Tye Pratt was fatally shot by Albert Rucker, who was on probation. Rucker was then killed by another officer.

March 1, 2000: Officer Jeffrey Holland was wounded during a robbery at the Great Western Bank branch at 4718 L St. Holland, working off duty as a security officer, was shot three times by Bradley Simmons.

Jan. 5, 1999: Officers Peter Nordlund and Mike Ratliff were wounded in a struggle with Charles W. Jones Jr. Jones was shot and killed at the scene on Sorensen Parkway just east of 42nd Street.