Timeline: Omaha-area law enforcement officers killed, wounded in the line of duty

A partial list of local law enforcement officers wounded or killed in the line of duty since 1974:
Dec. 31, 2019: Omaha Officer Joshua Ames was shot in the leg by a fellow officer during a call to an Omaha Housing Authority apartment complex. Terry Hudson, 57, was killed by police shortly after he fatally shot a woman in the complex near 24th and Evans Street.
Sept. 11, 2018: During a fast-evolving traffic stop by Omaha gang officers near 27th and Laurel Avenues, a man shot and wounded Officer Ken Fortune from a vehicle at close range. The bullet went through Fortune's radio microphone and into his shoulder.
May 1, 2017: Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge, a 12-year veteran, was fatally shot by Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, a jail inmate who escaped and drove into Omaha, where he was captured. Another deputy was shot and wounded during the ordeal.
Jan. 30, 2017: A man fired once at Omaha Officer Jill Schillerberg near Midtown Omaha's Turner Park, grazing Schillerberg's ankle. The shooting prompted officers to fire 12 times in return, paralyzing the suspect.
May 20, 2015: Omaha Officer Kerrie Orozco, 29, was shot and killed while serving a felony arrest warrant near Read Street and Martin Avenue. Orozco and the suspect, Marcus D. Wheeler, 26, were taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition, where they later died.
April 6, 2011: Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Tom Flynn was wounded in southeast Omaha. Flynn and fellow deputies came under fire when they showed up at the door of an ex-convict with a history of meth use and resisting arrest. The ex-convict, David Cermak, was shot and killed.
Sept. 29, 2010: Omaha Police Officers Lee Kerniskey and Eric Picht were wounded by a gunman inside Creighton University Medical Center. Kerniskey fired a Taser at Jeffrey Layten. Kerniskey was grazed in the thigh. Picht fired at Layten, hitting him in the chest. Picht suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.
August 2008: Officer Paul Latschar was wounded after pulling over a suspect in North Omaha. The suspect, Corey T. Allen, was sentenced to 140 to 180 years in prison.
March 11, 2007: Capt. Mark Martinez was hit in the lower jaw while working off duty as a security guard at Sokol Auditorium. The shooter was not identified.
March 20, 2005: A traffic stop near Miller Park led to an exchange of gunfire that wounded Police Officer Zachary Petrick. Darrielle Gresham was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a defaced firearm.
Sept. 11, 2003: Police Sgt. Jason Tye Pratt was fatally shot by Albert Rucker, who was on probation. Rucker was then killed by another officer.
March 1, 2000: Officer Jeffrey Holland was wounded during a robbery at the Great Western Bank branch at 4718 L St. Holland, working off duty as a security officer, was shot three times by Bradley Simmons.
Jan. 5, 1999: Officers Peter Nordlund and Mike Ratliff were wounded in a struggle with Charles W. Jones Jr. Jones was shot and killed at the scene on Sorensen Parkway just east of 42nd Street.
March 26, 1996: Officer Michael Diehm was wounded while entering a house to serve a high-risk arrest warrant on Donald M. Hurley. Hurley was killed by police in a shootout.
Aug. 20, 1995: Officer Jimmy Wilson Jr. was shot and killed while making a traffic stop near 40th and Blondo Streets. Wilson was the first Omaha officer killed in the line of duty in 21 years.
Dec. 2, 1977: Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Dobbertin was fatally wounded when he tried to stop a theft while off duty.
Nov. 26, 1977: Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Lipari was shot and killed while off duty when a gunman opened fire in a crowded Omaha restaurant.
June 5, 1974: Omaha Officer Paul Nields was shot and killed during a shootout with a man who had barricaded himself inside a house. The man was shot and killed by police.
