Tips about sex trafficking in Omaha are now eligible for $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward

Information that leads to an arrest in a sex-trafficking case is now worth $10,000, thanks to private donors and a new initiative of Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said enhanced rewards given in connection with other serious crimes have improved arrest clearance rates and reduced crime. He said he hopes the larger reward announced Friday will help combat sex trafficking.

"Crime Stoppers has been an integral part of solving crimes in the city of Omaha for many years," he said. "You may not hear about it, you may not see it ... but sex trafficking does occur here."

Crime Stoppers usually pays between $50 and $1,000 for information about most crimes. But it has increased payouts for tips on 10 different criminal acts, now including sex trafficking. For example, information that leads to an arrest in connection with a homicide can pay $25,000; for bank robberies, it's $20,000.

Since the organization started offering the enhanced rewards in 2014, anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers have helped solve 20 homicides, 18 shootings and multiple bank robberies and led to the recovery of dozens of illegal firearms, said Crime Stoppers president Eric Bildt. More than $1 million in rewards have been approved since 2014.