Trace Jones named Sarpy County treasurer

The Sarpy County Board has appointed Trace Jones to the office of Sarpy County treasurer.

Jones has been serving as interim treasurer since April 2021.

The board unanimously passed a resolution appointing Jones for the remainder of the current term, which ends in December.

Jones previously served as the Sarpy County veterans services officer.

He served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force. During that time, he directed planning and budgeting for communication and IT projects in excess of $24 million annually, conducted audits of military postal accounts to reconcile $36 million in annual transactions and managed a $10 million annual budget.

"Trace’s experience managing multimillion-dollar budgets and providing financial oversight for military operations makes him ideally suited to be the Sarpy County Treasurer," Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a press release. "In the time he’s been leading the Treasurer’s Office, we’ve seen his commitment to improving service, and we know the office is in good hands."

Jones was installed as the interim treasurer after the removal of Brian Zuger, who was elected in 2018. The decision to remove Zuger came after a state audit detailed a number of alleged accounting errors, including miscalculated tax payments to school districts, inaccurate financial reconciliations and a patchwork system of bookkeeping.