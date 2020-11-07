 Skip to main content
Trailer accident damages several cars in Sarpy County
Several hollow metal tubes were scattered across I-80 by the driver of a pickup truck Saturday morning, damaging multiple vehicles.

The maroon pickup truck had a flat tire, according to a Sarpy County Sheriff's Office press release, which caused the trailer carrying about 40 of the tubes to become disconnected.

The tubes caused three other vehicles to crash, including two passenger vehicles and a semi truck, which was flipped on its side. Both passenger vehicles were able to drive away from the scene, but the truck and trailer required towing. 

I-80 was closed eastbound and traffic was re-routed around the collision. There were no injuries. 

Those with information about the maroon pickup truck or the driver are asked to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The investigation to identify the driver is ongoing. 

