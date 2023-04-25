A Bellevue man accused of his killing his own children will go on trial in September.

Adam L. Price, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the May 15, 2021, deaths. He allegedly smothered his daughter, Emily, 5, and son, Theodore, 3, inside their home at 2716 Alberta Ave. in Bellevue.

Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson on Tuesday set the trial to begin on Sept. 12. It's expected to last about two weeks.

Tom Strigenz, the Sarpy County public defender, said Tuesday that Thompson ruled against a defense motion to exclude communications with two priests that Price spoke with on separate occasions in California. He was arrested there hours after a family friend found his two children dead inside his Bellevue home.

Strigenz had cited California law that prohibits disclosure of any privileged communications between a priest and a penitent. A penitent is defined as a "person who repents their sins or wrongdoings and seeks forgiveness from God."

The priests' conversations may not be critical to prosecutors' case. Bellevue police allege that Price made incriminating statements after they flew to California to interview him.

The mother of the children, Mary Nielsen, had asked the friend to check on the children after Bellevue police were unsuccessful in doing so. Nielsen was worried because it had been 48 hours since she had spoken to the children.

A divorce decree had ordered daily contact from each parent when the other had custody of the children. Nielsen, who lives in Illinois, had spoken to the children May 13 but couldn't reach them either of the next two days.

Bellevue police officers went to the home but did not make contact with the father or the children and did not force entry. A police spokesman has said the circumstances didn't rise to the level of requiring police to enter the home.