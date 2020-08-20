Trial date set in Yale Park case; Omaha landlord still fighting charges

The City of Omaha's case is moving forward against a local landlord who is accused of nearly 2,000 code violations in a North Omaha apartment complex.
Kay Anderson, the landlord of Yale Park Apartments near 34th Avenue and Lake Street, faces 95 misdemeanor charges.
Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg on Thursday scheduled the trial for early November.
Anderson's attorneys hope to get the case dismissed.
The case has lingered for more than a year and a half through appeals and different opinions about the legality of the city's inspection warrant.
City building inspectors arrived at the 100-unit property in September 2018 and found gas leaks, bedbug infestations, leaky ceilings and mold. They shut down the apartments, displacing all 500 tenants, who were refugees from Myanmar.
In November, Forsberg said the warrant was invalid and that the city's chief housing inspector, Scott Lane, made several misstatements in the original affidavit. He granted Anderson's motion to throw out all evidence — photos, notes and testimony — tied to the inspections.
The city appealed the decision, and Douglas County District Judge Gregory Schatz reversed the ruling in April, saying that the evidence should be admissible in court. Schatz said Anderson has an expectation of privacy for his own apartment in the complex, but that doesn't apply to his tenants' units.
The defense then appealed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. That court dismissed the appeal this summer, granting the City of Omaha's motion.
The city has dropped four counts against Anderson. City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said Thursday that those charges involved Anderson's residence.
Kuhse declined to comment further on the case.
In a hearing scheduled for next week, Anderson's attorneys will attempt to dismiss the case in a last-ditch effort before the trial.
"We don't believe that (Anderson's) been charged with anything that he can be charged with," said attorney Jim Schneider. Schneider added that Anderson's defense team still believes that Forsberg's earlier ruling on the evidence is the correct one.
The case, if it reaches trial, involves more than two dozen witnesses. The state has named 26 witnesses, while the defense has an additional 10.
The sides disagree on how long the trial could last — the state says two to three days while the defense says up to three weeks.
Anderson fixed up the apartments last year and is renting them out.
