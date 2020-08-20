Trial date set in Yale Park case; Omaha landlord still fighting charges

The defense then appealed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. That court dismissed the appeal this summer, granting the City of Omaha's motion.

The city has dropped four counts against Anderson. City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said Thursday that those charges involved Anderson's residence.

Kuhse declined to comment further on the case.

In a hearing scheduled for next week, Anderson's attorneys will attempt to dismiss the case in a last-ditch effort before the trial.

"We don't believe that (Anderson's) been charged with anything that he can be charged with," said attorney Jim Schneider. Schneider added that Anderson's defense team still believes that Forsberg's earlier ruling on the evidence is the correct one.

The case, if it reaches trial, involves more than two dozen witnesses. The state has named 26 witnesses, while the defense has an additional 10.

The sides disagree on how long the trial could last — the state says two to three days while the defense says up to three weeks.