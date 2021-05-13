 Skip to main content
Tucson man charged in connection with April threats at Union Pacific, local schools
A former licensed doctor from Tucson, Arizona, with a history of mental illness has been arrested in connection with threats that occurred at several businesses and schools on April 23. 

Andrew Isaac Abrams was charged with transmitting a series of threats in interstate commerce, the United States Attorney's Office said in a press release Thursday. 

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of probation. 

Authorities said Abrams made threatening statements at various spots across the city. At the time, the Omaha Police Department said the threats were not credible and had been called in from out of state. 

Threats were reported at Union Pacific first, and the company decided to evacuate its headquarters at 14th and Douglas Streets around 9 a.m. after officials learned of the threat. 

Threatening messages were also reported at the Douglas County Courthouse and schools in four districts: Omaha, Millard, Elkhorn and Westside. 

According to documents relating to the surrender of his medical license, Abrams has made threatening statements in prior years and has had "a history of psychiatric encounters." 

It's unclear whether Abrams has any connection to Omaha.

FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said that the federal agency takes every threat seriously.

"Hoax threats directed at schools and businesses cause fear and put people at risk. It's not a joke, it's a crime. Hoax threats disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources and put first responders in unnecessary danger," he said in a statement. "We will always work along with our law enforcement partners to investigate, identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for hoax threats like this one."

