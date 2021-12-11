 Skip to main content
Twin brothers critically wounded in North Omaha shooting
Twin brothers critically wounded in North Omaha shooting

Shooting North Omaha Dec. 11, 2021

Police investigate a shooting near North 30th and Pinkney Streets in Omaha on Saturday.

 LUNA STEPHENS, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha police said twin brothers were critically injured Saturday night in a shooting near 33rd and Emmett Streets. 

Officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter activation recorded 21 potential gunshots about 9:15 p.m. Chudier and Thijin Kueth, 27, drove about three blocks to 30th and Pinkney Streets, where police found them.

The men were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, a police spokesman said Sunday. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to a shooting arrest. 

