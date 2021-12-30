 Skip to main content
Two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion of murder in death of South High student
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with last week's shooting death of Isabella Santiago in South Omaha. 

The two teens, whose names were not released, were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said Thursday. One of the teens also was arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Santiago, a 14-year-old South High School student, was shot Dec. 22 just after 9 p.m. near 37th and P Streets. She was driven to the Omaha fire station at 25th and L Streets and then taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Jeremy Maskel, an Omaha Public Schools spokesman, said Santiago was a ninth grader at South High School. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest in a homicide are worth $25,000.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

