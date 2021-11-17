Two 19-year-olds in Bellevue found guilty of first-degree assault of woman's father

Robert Laws later went to the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. He told police who interviewed him there on Feb. 10 that he didn’t remember the attack, but he “thought Josh may have been responsible” based on a previous argument.

Officers questioned Fithian, who indicated that he, Maria, Robert and Gabriella had an argument regarding Fithian’s history of sneaking in and out of the Laws’ home. Gabriella’s parents had told him to not be in the house between midnight and 7 a.m.

According to Fithian, after dinner on Jan. 16, he and Gabriella Laws went to the basement until 12:45 a.m. Fithian said he left through a basement window because he was there later than the prescribed time. Gabriella Laws told police that Fithian had left through the front door of the home.

While being questioned by police about the attack, Laws said, “I mean I don’t think it was my mom, and I don’t know, I didn’t do it but if I did in my sleep I don’t know.” Asked by police if she would be capable of assaulting her father, even accidentally, she said, “I hope not.”

Asked to clarify her response, she said, “Well if I did, well not, I mean I hope I would have never done that.”