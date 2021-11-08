Two adults, 3 juveniles arrested after shot is fired at unmarked Omaha police vehicle

Two adults and three teens were arrested early Monday after someone in their vehicle allegedly fired a shot at an unmarked Omaha police vehicle.

The incident began shortly after midnight when Omaha police officers reported hearing gunfire in the area of 65th Street and Hartman Avenue. An officer driving an unmarked police vehicle observed a vehicle being driven erratically near Immanuel Medical Center and tried to follow it, a police spokesman said.

An occupant in the vehicle shot at the officer's vehicle, the spokesman said. Other officers responded to the area and pursued the vehicle into Iowa before it returned to Omaha and ended up at the Nebraska Medical Center.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen firearm and accessory to a felony. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both were booked into the Douglas County Jail.