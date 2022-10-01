Two arrested while protesting demolition of downtown Omaha library

Two people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing as they protested the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library Saturday morning.

About a dozen people gathered on the street outside of the downtown library to voice opposition to the city's move to tear down the main downtown branch and make way for a corporate skyscraper. Police were called when two protesters, including event organizer Dawaune Lamont Hayes, entered the construction zone.

Hayes was booked into jail on suspicion of trespassing. The other protester was cited and released, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced a plan in January that would result in the construction of a new Mutual of Omaha skyscraper on the library site. The announcement came about two months after city officials detailed plans to demolish the W. Dale Clark, which opened in 1976, and open a new downtown library in a century-old building at 14th and Jones Streets. That location is scheduled to open in March. An interim downtown location is open at 14th and Howard Streets.

Advocates of the project have argued the W. Dale Clark was outdated and oversized.

But protesters on Saturday said they were upset by a perceived lack of transparency in the planning process and by the demolition of a historic and multipurpose building.

"This whole process has been pretty obscured," protester Andy Cubrich said. "If we can have 9 million sandwich shops and tap houses, we should be able to have one giant building that holds a lot of books for people to come and read, meet up, learn, work together on things."

Richie Baltimore, an Omaha native, was in Gene Leahy Mall when he heard Hayes singing. Through tears, he spoke of how the library helped him over his lifetime: From finding solace in the building as a child to learning about his genealogy and heritage as an adult.

"This place kept me from going crazy," he said. "It's the heart of this city. It's like my heart is ripped from my chest."

Demolition is slated to be completed by December, and plans indicate that construction will begin on the Mutual of Omaha tower early next year.

In total, the city will pay more than $1 million to demolish the building.