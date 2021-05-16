Two children found dead at Bellevue home; police looking for father

Bellevue police are searching for the father of two children who were found dead Sunday morning in his Bellevue home.
Adam L. Price, 34, may be driving a dark blue Mazda CX7 with Nebraska license plate No. VGY434, according to police. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.
Police said Emily Price, 5, and Theodore Price, 3, were found dead in the home. Their mother, Mary Nielsen, was en route to Nebraska on Sunday after learning of their deaths. She said on Facebook that Bellevue police had told her that the deaths were being investigated as homicides.
Officers were called to the house twice this weekend to check on the well-being of the children and their father, according to a statement from the Bellevue Police Department.
The first time was 9:50 p.m. Saturday, and the second time was 8:59 a.m. Sunday.
Then, about two hours later, at 11:03 a.m., they were called back to the house after someone reported finding two children dead. The statement does not say who found the children.
The home is in the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the children's burial costs, they had been staying with their father.
Police said they hadn’t had sufficient reason to force an entry into the home Saturday night and Sunday morning.
“Officers investigated during both calls for service but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home,” police said.
On her Facebook page, Mary Nielsen posted:
"I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again. Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies"
The GoFundMe had raised more than $9,500 of its $10,000 goal by Sunday evening.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bellevue police at 402-593-4111 or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867.
The Omaha Police Crime Lab assisted in the investigation.