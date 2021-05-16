Two children found dead at Bellevue home; police looking for father

Bellevue police are searching for the father of two children who were found dead Sunday morning in his Bellevue home.

Adam L. Price, 34, may be driving a dark blue Mazda CX7 with Nebraska license plate No. VGY434, according to police. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.

Police said Emily Price, 5, and Theodore Price, 3, were found dead in the home. Their mother, Mary Nielsen, was en route to Nebraska on Sunday after learning of their deaths. She said on Facebook that Bellevue police had told her that the deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Officers were called to the house twice this weekend to check on the well-being of the children and their father, according to a statement from the Bellevue Police Department.

The first time was 9:50 p.m. Saturday, and the second time was 8:59 a.m. Sunday.

Then, about two hours later, at 11:03 a.m., they were called back to the house after someone reported finding two children dead. The statement does not say who found the children.

The home is in the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the children's burial costs, they had been staying with their father.