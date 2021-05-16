Two children found dead at Bellevue home

Bellevue police are investigating the deaths of two children who were found dead at a Bellevue home, according to a law enforcement official.

The two, Emi and Teddy, are the daughter and son of Mary Nielsen, who was traveling to Nebraska on Sunday upon learning the news.

On her Facebook page, Nielsen posted:

"I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again. Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies"

According to social media posts, the children had been staying with a family member.

A GoFundMe page was created by Nichole Nielsen, who posted:

"Today May 16th Mary got the call no mother ever wants to receive. Both of her babies were found deceased...in Nebraska. Emi and Teddy were some of the sweetest most loving children..."