Two cited after 11-month-old Omaha boy tests positive for THC

Two people have been cited on suspicion of child neglect after the blood of an 11-month-old child tested positive for THC.

The boy apparently had eaten a marijuana joint.

According to a police report, the boy was with his grandmother and his grandmother's brother on June 29. The family suspected that the child "consumed a marijuana joint" belonging to the grandmother's brother. The joint had gone missing at some point during the day.

After the boy acted tired and lethargic and was unable to fully wake up, his mother took him to an urgent care center and later to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, where his blood tested positive for THC, the chemical associated with the high produced by marijuana.

The grandmother and her brother were cited on suspicion of child neglect.

The boy was admitted to the hospital for observation.

