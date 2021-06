Two men suffered life-threating wounds Thursday evening in a shooting in North Omaha.

The shooting, which was reported about 8 p.m., appeared to take place at a small park on 29th Circle, near Pinkney Street. Multiple officers responded to the scene on reports that a large crowd had gathered.

Both men were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress.

No arrests had been made late Thursday, and little information was available on suspects.

