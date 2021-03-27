 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead after Saturday morning shooting in Omaha
0 comments

Two dead after Saturday morning shooting in Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people died after an early Saturday morning shooting in North Omaha.

Omaha police officers went to North 24th and Emmet Street at 2:56 a.m. on a ShotSpotter report of gunshots, Omaha police said.

Officers reported finding two males with gunshot injuries, Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24.

One was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert