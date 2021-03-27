Two dead after Saturday morning shooting in Omaha

Two people died after an early Saturday morning shooting in North Omaha.

Omaha police officers went to North 24th and Emmet Street at 2:56 a.m. on a ShotSpotter report of gunshots, Omaha police said.

Officers reported finding two males with gunshot injuries, Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24.

One was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

