Two dead, another person injured in multiple-vehicle collision at 24th and Lake Streets

Two men died and a third was seriously injured Monday when the driver of a speeding vehicle ran a red light at 24th and Lake Streets.

Terrell L. Lindsey, 49, and Laron B. Imani, 60, both of Omaha, died as a result of the crash. Lindsey died at the Nebraska Medical Center and Imani was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that Chaz Booker, 43, was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey eastbound on Lake Street when the SUV went through a red light at 1:10 p.m. The vehicle collided with a 2017 Hyundai sedan driven by Lindsey, a Z-Trip taxi driver, that had a green light. Lindsey was turning west onto Lake Street from northbound 24th Street.

Imani, a passenger in the Z-Trip car, was not wearing a seat belt. Booker was taken to to the Nebraska Medical Center with a head injury that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said charges are expected to be filed again Booker after he is released from the hospital. In addition to running the red light, investigators said Booker was traveling above the speed limit of 30 mph.