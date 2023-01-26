Two employees injured in bank robbery in southwest Omaha

Two First National Bank of Omaha employees were injured Thursday during a bank robbery.

Omaha police responded to the robbery at the FNBO branch at 2625 S. 175th St. around 11:30 a.m. They spoke with employees who said two people armed with handguns had entered the bank, assaulted multiple people and demanded money.

No shots were fired during the robbery, but two employees were injured and taken to a hospital, FNBO said in a press release.

The robbers fled in a white van that was found abandoned near the bank, police said.

The bank branch remained closed until further notice Thursday as the investigation continued, FNBO said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the robbery to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of bank robbery suspects are eligible for a $20,000 reward.