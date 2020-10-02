Two in custody in death of Omaha teen whose body was found in Wyoming

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in a vehicle more than 600 miles away from where he had been fatally shot in Omaha.

On May 11, Omaha police detectives were advised that Manuel Gijon-Villa, 16, was found dead in a vehicle abandoned on the Interstate outside Rawlins, Wyoming.

Detectives determined that Gijon-Villa had been fatally shot near 33rd and L Streets in Omaha before his body was placed in the vehicle and driven to Wyoming, where the vehicle ran out of gas and was abandoned on the Interstate, Omaha police said in a press release.

Two juvenile suspects are in custody in Wyoming on suspicion of related charges that include concealing a felony and conspiracy to conceal a felony, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org or p3tips.com.

