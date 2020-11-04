Two injured as gunman sprays bullets at northeast Omaha convenience store

A man and a women were taken to an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after someone sprayed gunshots at a convenience store in northeast Omaha.

Omaha police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the B&T Convenient and Liquor Store at 2704 Florence Blvd. just after 8 p.m., a police spokesman said. Officers located Ronald Drake, 51, and Brandi Clanton, 31, inside the store with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Drake and Clanton were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. Investigators counted 23 spent shell casings on a grassy lot across the street from the front of the store, according to a police report.

Officers said there were five bullet holes in the front window. One hit the bullet-resistant glass on the front door, and two bullets hit the storefront's brick wall. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade Follow Jessica Wade Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today