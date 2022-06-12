Two injured in Cass County crash

One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Saturday.
Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at Weeping Water Road and 84th Street near Nehawka, Nebraska, at 9:12 p.m. on Saturday.
A BMW X5, driven by 76-year-old Joan M. Luebbert, was headed north on 84th Street. Luebbert, of Omaha, told deputies she looked both ways at a stop sign and saw no vehicles coming.
Halfway through the intersection, a Ford Escape headed east on Weeping Water Road struck the back of the BMW.
The Ford, driven by 53-year-old Clifford T. Good Jr., ended up in a ditch after striking the BMW.
Good, of Exira, Iowa, was taken by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was listed in critical condition on Sunday.
A passenger in Good's vehicle was taken by ambulance to the Omaha hospital.
Luebbert and a passenger in the BMW were checked for injuries and released at the scene.
Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
