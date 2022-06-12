 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two injured in Cass County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Saturday. 

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at Weeping Water Road and 84th Street near Nehawka, Nebraska, at 9:12 p.m. on Saturday. 

A BMW X5, driven by 76-year-old Joan M. Luebbert, was headed north on 84th Street. Luebbert, of Omaha, told deputies she looked both ways at a stop sign and saw no vehicles coming. 

Halfway through the intersection, a Ford Escape headed east on Weeping Water Road struck the back of the BMW. 

The Ford, driven by 53-year-old Clifford T. Good Jr., ended up in a ditch after striking the BMW. 

Good, of Exira, Iowa, was taken by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was listed in critical condition on Sunday.

A passenger in Good's vehicle was taken by ambulance to the Omaha hospital. 

People are also reading…

Luebbert and a passenger in the BMW were checked for injuries and released at the scene.

Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert