Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Omaha.

The victims, a 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were driving near North 75th and Maple Streets when a dark colored car started shooting at them, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

They then went to Methodist Hospital, where police responded to around 2:15 a.m.

The woman, who was driving the vehicle, suffered a minor cut that appeared to have been caused by broken glass, according to police. The man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.