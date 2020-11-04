Two injured in shooting near North Omaha convenience store

A man and a women were taken to an Omaha hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a shooting just north of 24th and Lake Streets.
Omaha police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the B&T Convenient and Liquor Store at 2704 Florence Blvd. just after 8 p.m., a police spokesman said. Officers located Ronald Drake, 51, and Brandi Clanton, 31, with gunshot wounds.
Drake and Clanton were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to a shooting arrest.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.